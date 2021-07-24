Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

