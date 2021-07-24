Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Discovery worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2,171.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,689 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.47 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

