Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.