Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

