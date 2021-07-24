Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.