Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of EnerSys worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

