Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

