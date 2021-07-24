Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1,057.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Rexnord worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.