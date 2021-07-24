Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.