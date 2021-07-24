Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

