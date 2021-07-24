Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $74.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

