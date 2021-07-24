Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.68 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

