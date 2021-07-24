Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of Vista Outdoor worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

