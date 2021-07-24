Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.32% of AMERISAFE worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.