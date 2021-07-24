Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.07% of Oxford Industries worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

