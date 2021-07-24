Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,293 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

BSCM opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

