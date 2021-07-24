Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 101,100 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Bally’s worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Bally’s by 17.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

