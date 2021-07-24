Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 55,994 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $920,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

