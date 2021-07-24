Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,242 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.27% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

