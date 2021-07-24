Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Edison International worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

