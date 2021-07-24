Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.