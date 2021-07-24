Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

