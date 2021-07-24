Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.48% of Fluor worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.