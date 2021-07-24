Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $248.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

