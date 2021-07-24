Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of United Community Banks worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

