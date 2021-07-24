Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,348 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

REET opened at $28.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07.

