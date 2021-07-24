Royal Bank of Canada Sells 128,082 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.66% of Maxar Technologies worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.