Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,242 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.21% of Calavo Growers worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $56.85 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

