Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,458 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.81% of Monro worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

