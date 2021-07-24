Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,861 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.97. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

