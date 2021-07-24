Royal Bank of Canada Sells 543,468 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.05% of The E.W. Scripps worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

