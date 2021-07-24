Royal Bank of Canada Sells 57,302 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Genmab A/S worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

