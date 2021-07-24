Royal Bank of Canada Sells 78,069 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,069 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of Steven Madden worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.