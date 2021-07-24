Royal Bank of Canada Sells 88,884 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

