Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

