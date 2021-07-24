Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,361 ($17.78). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,341.40 ($17.53), with a volume of 3,027,709 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.98. The company has a market capitalization of £104.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.