RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 117,982 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £300.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.82.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

