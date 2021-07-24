Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $110,501.26 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.55 or 0.00085976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $110,501.26 and $68,800.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

