Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 155.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHB stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

