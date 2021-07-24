Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.57% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 257,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

