S4FE (S4F) Price Reaches $0.0044

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $5,661.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

