Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.55. 697,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

