SAFE2 Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00143830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.88 or 0.99844130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00876252 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

