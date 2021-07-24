SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $73,511.89 and approximately $61.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022687 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001589 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

