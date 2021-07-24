SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $539.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $539.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.04 or 0.99973291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00033994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.01207806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00368033 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00425972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051145 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.