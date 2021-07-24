Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 69,371 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

