salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 9.3% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.25. 5,877,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.38 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,810 shares of company stock valued at $92,842,396 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

