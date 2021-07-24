Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SBH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

