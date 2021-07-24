Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $133.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.89 million and the lowest is $132.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $534.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.30 million to $534.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $501.73 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

