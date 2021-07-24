Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

